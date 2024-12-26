RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.71 and last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 78051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.
Separately, Barclays raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
