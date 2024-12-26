RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.71 and last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 78051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Separately, Barclays raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

