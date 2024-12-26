EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 126337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EDP – Energias de Portugal
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EDP – Energias de Portugal
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why Adobe Stock Could Be the Best Dip Buy in Tech Right Now
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Short-Squeeze Target Anavex Life Sciences Gains Traction
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.