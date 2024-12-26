L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 138488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 70,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 20.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

