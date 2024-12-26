Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 145805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CABGY shares. Barclays cut Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CABGY

Carlsberg A/S Trading Up 0.9 %

About Carlsberg A/S

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01.

(Get Free Report)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.