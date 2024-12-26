Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 12446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MONDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Mondi Stock Performance

About Mondi

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

