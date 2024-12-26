WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0891 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $39.71.
About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
