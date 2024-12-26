WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1258 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ USSH opened at $50.23 on Thursday. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39.

About WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

