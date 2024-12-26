PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) Declares Dividend of $0.35

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3505 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

PSTR stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $30.33.

