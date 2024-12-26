AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI) Announces Dividend of $0.05

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0504 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Price Performance

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.35. AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.