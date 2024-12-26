WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Plans Dividend of $0.17

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1668 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36.

About WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

