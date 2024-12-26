WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1047 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AGZD stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $22.87.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile
