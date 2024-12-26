VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0087 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VFLO opened at $34.36 on Thursday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $37.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Adobe Stock Could Be the Best Dip Buy in Tech Right Now
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Short-Squeeze Target Anavex Life Sciences Gains Traction
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.