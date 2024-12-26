VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0024 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.000588.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFLW opened at $24.62 on Thursday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

