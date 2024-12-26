WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID) to Issue $0.31 Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3133 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Price Performance

QMID opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $29.86.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (QMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap growth companies that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QMID was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

