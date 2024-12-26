Perpetual Credit Income Trust Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PCI)

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 25th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
