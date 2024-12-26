WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on December 30th

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRS opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

