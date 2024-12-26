WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on December 30th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1273 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $22.63.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
