WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Plans Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:WCBR)

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

NASDAQ WCBR opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.85.

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

