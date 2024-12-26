Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $24.37.
About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
