Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2024

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINCGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

