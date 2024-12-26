VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0507 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:CIL opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $46.10.
About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
