VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0507 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CIL opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

