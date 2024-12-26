WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML) Declares Dividend of $0.09

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.00236.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QSML opened at $27.68 on Thursday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund alerts:

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (QSML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth companies that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QSML was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.