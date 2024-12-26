WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML) Declares Dividend of $0.09

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.00236.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QSML opened at $27.68 on Thursday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79.
About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund
