Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

