Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.60 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.59), with a volume of 204749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.61).
Jersey Oil and Gas Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 69.26 and a quick ratio of 18.80. The company has a market capitalization of £15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -293.75 and a beta of 0.96.
About Jersey Oil and Gas
JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.
