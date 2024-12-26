Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.60 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.59), with a volume of 204749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.61).

Jersey Oil and Gas Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 69.26 and a quick ratio of 18.80. The company has a market capitalization of £15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -293.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Jersey Oil and Gas alerts:

About Jersey Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company holds a significant acreage position within the Central North Sea referred to as the Greater Buchan Area, which includes operatorship and 100% working interests in blocks that contain the Buchan oil field and J2 and Glenn oil discoveries and an 88% working interest in the P2170 Licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, that contains the Verbier oil discovery.

JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.