TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 131942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

TNR Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Insider Transactions at TNR Gold

In related news, Director Kirill Klip sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

TNR Gold Company Profile

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

