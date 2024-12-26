Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Trading 25% Higher – What’s Next?

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 455,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 77,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sanatana Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Sanatana Resources

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.

