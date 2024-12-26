MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 93395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
MediPharm Labs Stock Up 8.3 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$26.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.
MediPharm Labs Company Profile
MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.
