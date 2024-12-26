Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$199.00 and last traded at C$152.11, with a volume of 68041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$153.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.89.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Canadian Tire

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$153.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$149.73.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$152.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,397.68. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.