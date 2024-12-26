Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 34000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.92.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

