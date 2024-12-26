Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 410000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Blue Star Gold Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.51.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

