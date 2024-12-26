Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading 6.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 253,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 477,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of $519.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 21.3% in the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

