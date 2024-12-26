Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). Approximately 4,971,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Vistry Group Trading Down 16.1 %

Insider Transactions at Vistry Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 752.05, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 751.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,097.66.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 20,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,351.54). Also, insider Usman Nabi purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £7,448,000 ($9,341,527.66). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

