Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 303,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 131,930 shares.The stock last traded at $53.50 and had previously closed at $53.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Middlesex Water from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 22.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.13%.

Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,070,000 after buying an additional 53,098 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 35,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 349.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

