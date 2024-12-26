Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading 6.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.96. Approximately 4,000,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 9,163,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Core Scientific from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,661,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,205.40. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 105,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,901,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,278.29. The trade was a 23.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Core Scientific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

