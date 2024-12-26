EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 91.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Get EverQuote alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EVER

EverQuote Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of EVER stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.63 million, a PE ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EverQuote will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 14,590 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $254,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,355.04. The trade was a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,306 shares of company stock worth $443,260 over the last three months. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 9.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after purchasing an additional 169,333 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after buying an additional 399,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 199,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 572.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 504,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 429,084 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.