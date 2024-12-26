Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$16.04 and last traded at C$16.04, with a volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.

Wall Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$515.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.43.

About Wall Financial

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties. It also engages in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units; and development and construction of residential housing units for sale.

