RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 478.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $17.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.07.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 277.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

