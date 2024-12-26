Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.58 and last traded at $32.58. 44,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 217,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASTH shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $478.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.01 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

