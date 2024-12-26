Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 222.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Palvella Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:PVLA opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.61. Palvella Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

In other Palvella Therapeutics news, Director George M. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 180,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,076.03. This trade represents a 2.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palvella Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palvella Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.