The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 184833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
