Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Baronsmead Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BVT opened at GBX 52 ($0.65) on Thursday. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a one year low of GBX 46 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 56.50 ($0.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,200.00 and a beta of 0.19.

About Baronsmead Venture Trust

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

