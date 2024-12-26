Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Baronsmead Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Baronsmead Venture Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:BVT opened at GBX 52 ($0.65) on Thursday. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a one year low of GBX 46 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 56.50 ($0.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,200.00 and a beta of 0.19.
About Baronsmead Venture Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baronsmead Venture Trust
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is the January Effect a Myth or a Market Opportunity?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.