STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Announces $0.25 Dividend

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2461 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

TUGN stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

