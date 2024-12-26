STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Announces $0.25 Dividend

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2461 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
TUGN stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
