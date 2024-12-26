CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.1235 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPC stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.03. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $21.87.
CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile
