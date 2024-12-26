Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (BMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BMD opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £211.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5,350.00 and a beta of 0.24. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 52 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 58.50 ($0.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.54.

Get Baronsmead Second Venture Trust alerts:

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.