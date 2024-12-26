RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RIOCF opened at $12.73 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

