RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of RIOCF opened at $12.73 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is the January Effect a Myth or a Market Opportunity?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.