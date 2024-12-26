Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Northland Power stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

