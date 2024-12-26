Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Northland Power Stock Performance
Northland Power stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.
Northland Power Company Profile
