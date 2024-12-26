ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on December 31st

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1317 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

LRGE opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $412.43 million, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.61. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.