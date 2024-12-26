Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

