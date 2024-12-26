Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0649 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

INGXF stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $179.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.