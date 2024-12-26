Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0282 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Extendicare Price Performance
Shares of EXETF stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39.
About Extendicare
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is the January Effect a Myth or a Market Opportunity?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.