Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0282 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of EXETF stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39.

Get Extendicare alerts:

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.