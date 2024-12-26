Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Metrics Income Opportunities Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

